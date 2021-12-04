Milan trains and saves Ibra for Liverpool. Salernitana poor and still without an owner: what’s he doing in Serie A? | First page

Too easy for Milan who beat Salernitana 2-0 with goals from Kessie and Saelemaekers in the first half, waiting to play all out in the Champions League against Liverpool. Just thinking about the challenge on Tuesday, Pioli spares Ibrahimovic watching on the bench the training of his teammates, never committed by the opponents saved only by the goalkeeper’s saves Belec, good at limiting the damage in the second half when he denied the 3-0 to Messias, just entered in place of Leao. And so, after the two consecutive defeats against Fiorentina and Sassuolo with seven goals to the passive, here is this second close victory, after the 3-0 at Genoa, with Maignan unbeaten. Good news even if the return of captain Romagnoli is not enough to forget the serious absence of Kjaer.

KESSIE NOW – Milan have the merit of not wasting time e on the first shot he scores, after just 5 ‘. Leao sprints to the left and crosses a nice ball in the center which Kessie flips over, beating Belec with the involuntary complicity of Veseli. It is the best start for the Rossoneri who do not repeat the mistake of settling on the advantage, as in the last home game against Sassuolo, when they went from 1-0 to 1-3 in the final.

PELLEGRI NO – Pending the decisive clash against Liverpool, Pioli keeps Tonali and Ibrahimovic on the bench, relaunching Bakayoko alongside Kessie and above all Pellegri in attack, third choice in the department after the Swede and Giroud. The twenty-year-old striker thus returns to play from the beginning four years after the last time, due to his numerous physical troubles that stop him again after just 13 ‘. Stuff to do the Pilgrim in Lourdes. In its place, Pioli inserts the joker Krunic as the first striker, in front of the starting trident in which Diaz is the attacking midfielder between Saelemaekers and Leao. And a good opening from the Spaniard to the Belgian resulted in the Rossoneri doubling the second shot on goal. Saelemaekers scores his first league goal, becoming AC Milan’s fourteenth to score this season, with a precise left diagonal, celebrated with a run to the bench where he lifts a Kjaer shirt with a dedication to his unfortunate companion, who has been operated on his knee.

SALERNITANA FROM B – Less than 20 minutes have passed and Milan are already at 2-0, obviously for his merits but also for obvious demerits of the Salerno always more from Serie B, as seen throughout the first half. And then, observing one so poor team, despite the flashes of the declining Ribery, it is legitimate to ask in general why Serie A should have 20 teams and in particular because the newly promoted Salernitana, after the forced exit of Lotito, does not yet have a clear owner when the first round is about to end.

TURNOVER FOR THE CHAMPIONS – The technical difference between the two teams is so clear that Milan can afford to play, exaggerating with the affected touches, especially by Leao and Diaz. The result, beyond the 2-0 that it could become 3-0 when Belec deflects a Krunic shot, it is a boring game that Zortea tries in vain to revive by finally kicking towards the Rossoneri goal, without frightening Maignan. Too little to worry Milan as they continue their training for the Champions League. And precisely because everyone is already thinking about Tuesday, Pioli after the interval calls Leao and Bakayoko, raising Messias and Bennacer. Then, a quarter of an hour later, he also spares Theo Hernandez, replaced by Ballo-Tourè.

TRY US MESSIAS – Colantuono, on the other hand, in an attempt to reverse the one-sidedness of the game, changes the attack pair by recalling the disheartened Ribery and the invisible Simy, detected by Bonazzoli And Djuric. The problem of Salernitana, however, is not in front but in the middle of the field where the various Ranieri, Bogdan, Zortea and Gyomber are in constant trouble. And since Schiavone and his companions in defense show all their limits, only Belec manages to limit the damage, denying the 3-0 to Messias good at turning to the left. Then the Brazilian, Diaz and Tonali, who took over from the acclaimed Kessie, try again, but the aim is not precise and so the 2-0 no longer changes, despite the very last gasp of the Salernitana in full recovery. Waiting for the results of Inter and Napoli.

THE TABLE

Milan-Salernitana 2-0 (first half 2-0)

Scorers: 5 ‘pt Kessie (Mil), 17’ pt Saelemakers (Mil)

Assist: 5 ‘pt Leao (Mil), 17’ pt Diaz (Mil)

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez (from 15 ‘st Ballo-Touré); Kessie (from 32 ‘st Tonali), Bakayoko (from 1’ st Bennacer); Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao (from 1 ‘st Messias), Pellegri (from 15’ pt Krunic). Available: Mirante, Tătărușanu, Ballo-Touré, Conti, Gabbia, Kalulu, Bennacer, Krunić, Messias, Tonali, Ibrahimović, Maldini. Herds Pioli

SALERNITANA (4-3-1-2): Belec, Veseli, Schiavone, Di Tacchio (from 1 ‘st Kastanos), Coulibaly L., Ranieri (from 32’ st Jaroszynski), Zortea (from 15 ‘st Kechrida), Gyomber , Simy (from 15 ‘st Bonazzoli), Bogdan, Ribery (from 15’ st Djuric). Available: Fiorillo, Guerrieri, Jaroszynski, Bonazzoli, Djuric, Kastanos, Obi, Kechrida, Capezzi, Delli Carri, Vergani. All. Colantuono

Booked: 24 ‘pt Bakayoko (Mil), 29’ pt Di Tacchio (Sal)