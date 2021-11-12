Milan transfer market, 80 million on the plate: three ‘barrels’ for Pioli

Milan want to please Stefano Pioli and Maldini would be ready to put 80 million euros on the plate

The Rossoneri’s season started in the best way in the league, with an impressive record and the first place in the standings shared with the Naples.

The Milanese club has built the current squad over the years, focusing heavily on young people and supporting them with experienced and quality players such as Kjaer and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Now the time seems to have come for the big leap and to reap all the good that has been sown. Paul Maldini wants to please Stefano Pegs and seems to be ready to put 80 million euros on the table to secure the future of Milan.

Milan transfer market, 80 million ready | Bennacer, Leao and Theo renew

According to what was revealed in today’s edition of the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’, the Milan would be ready for an investment of 80 million for three important contract renewals: those of Bennacer, Rafael Leao And Theo Hernandez. Three players who in recent years have become the cornerstones of the Milanese team and that the club would like to lock down, also entrusting them with the future of the ‘Devil’.

All three players are linked to AC Milan until 2024, but the intention is to extend the agreements until 2026 with related contract adjustments. For Theo and Bennacer, the contract adjustment could even allow them to earn triple, reaching 4 million plus bonuses per season. Also for Leao this would be an important step forward, because it would go from 1.4 million to about 3 million per season plus bonuses.

In short, Milan want to lock down their future and entrust the fortunes of the club to these three players in the coming years. An investment of 80 million euros in total, considered worthy by Maldini And Massara: unlike Franck Kessie, which could say goodbye at the end of the season. Stefano too Pegs he would have given the placet to the triptych of renewals.