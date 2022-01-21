Milan transfer market, all done for Pellegri: costs and details of the operation

Agreement now found on the Montecarlo-Milan-Turin axis. Pietro Pellegri’s future is written and everything will materialize shortly.

Another operation in the home straight for Milan in this January market session. After the official and definitive transfer of Andrea Conti to Sampdoria, the Rossoneri club is currently resolving the situation of Pietro Pellegri, born 2001 striker.

The player has arrived at the Milan in summer, on loan from Monk with redemption right to be exercised during the current season. Pellegri’s performance has so far been almost invisible, both due to the strong competition in the offensive department, and to the numerous muscular problems of the former Genoa player.

The Milan he still chose to buy it outright. The idea is not to waste his talent and therefore sign him from Monaco as soon as possible, and then decide what to do about his imminent future.

First the outright purchase, then Torino

As reported by the reporter’s updates Nicolò Schira, transfer market expert, Milan and Monaco are defining the operation Pellegri. In these hours the Rossoneri will define his final purchase. There is talk of a figure close to 4.5 million euros, an investment also endorsed by the Elliott Management property which dotes on young talents.

As soon as Pellegri signs his actual contract with the Milan, will soon be turned on loan to his next team. That is the Turin: the granata have long since found an agreement with the Rossoneri club and are ready to welcome the twenty-year-old from Genoa on a temporary basis.

Here too come relevant details. Pellegri loan agreement for 18 months, that is a season and a half. The center forward should remain at Ivan Juric’s court until June 2023, with the aim of relaunching and representing a resource for Taurus. After that Milan will evaluate any progress and will understand if Pellegri can be useful in the future.

The deal on the board Montecarlo-Milan-Turin it should be completed shortly. All the parties involved agree on the solution found, namely the purchase of Pellegri by Milan and the restart on loan to Turin. Who knows if this operation could facilitate the Rossoneri in some future market dialogue for granta jewels.