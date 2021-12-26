Milan transfer market, coup in attack: the revelation of Serie A arrives

New goal for Milan in view of the winter transfer market session. Maldini turns on a young striker who knows our league well.

It is a special season for everyone, especially for Milan who from first place and +7 from Inter, is now chasing the Nerazzurri four points behind. The psycho-physical decline was due to the various turnover and injuries that crowded the Rossoneri’s infirmary for a long time. The injury that most of all turned out to be a blow to Pioli, is that of Kjaer, backbone of the Milanese defense. After leaving the cups, the Rossoneri have decided not to invest in a deputy Kjaer, but Maldini is determined to bet everything on a striker.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Giroud And Pellegri they do not give any guarantees from a physical point of view. The first two have missed half of the races and the third only made a couple of lightning appearances. It is therefore urgent to run for cover and as revealed by Sportmediaset, Maldini has found the forward who will wear the Rossoneri.

Milan transfer market, new target for the attack: Maldini’s latest idea

According to what was revealed by the journalist Claudio Raimondi during the Sportmediaset news, Milan was particularly impressed by the qualities of Beto, Udinese striker revelation of this Serie A. The 23-year-old Portuguese so far out of 13 games played has sent the ball 7 times, he scored a goal against the Rossoneri at the Dacia Arena.

The player is owned by Portimonense. In the summer he went on loan to Udinese with the redemption obligation set at 7 million plus 3 as a bonus. Milan likes him very much and Raimondi does not rule out that he could be the surprise shot of January.