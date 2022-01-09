Sports

Milan transfer market, ds Massara closes at Botman: “Lille doesn’t sell”

Team on the pitch, management vigilant on the transfer market: Frederic Massara, AC Milan director, spoke to Sky Sport to talk about the Rossoneri transfer market relative to the winter window currently in progress. Here are his words.

Massara on Conti at Sampdoria

“The transfer is being finalized, it could be completed as early as tomorrow”.

Massara on Milan’s interest in Lille’s Botman

“The role of the central defender could be the priority, especially in a period like this with Covid. If there is an opportunity to reinforce ourselves under sustainable conditions, we will be ready. Botman is a very good player but I don’t think Lille want to try it right now. There are various hypotheses on the table, we will also talk about it with the coach: the market is still long and we hope to have several options to consider “.

Massara on possible other shots especially in attack

“It is such an uncertain period, it is not that there are great possibilities but sustainable opportunities must be evaluated. We have to monitor that role but I don’t think we will do anything immediately because there is also Pellegri in whom we believe even if he has been stopped by injuries. If there are opportunities, the company will be ready ”.

