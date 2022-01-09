Milan transfer market, ds Massara closes at Botman: “Lille doesn’t sell”

Massara on Conti at Sampdoria

“The transfer is being finalized, it could be completed as early as tomorrow”.

Massara on Milan’s interest in Lille’s Botman

“The role of the central defender could be the priority, especially in a period like this with Covid. If there is an opportunity to reinforce ourselves under sustainable conditions, we will be ready. Botman is a very good player but I don’t think Lille want to try it right now. There are various hypotheses on the table, we will also talk about it with the coach: the market is still long and we hope to have several options to consider “.