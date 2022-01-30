Milan transfer market, failed last minute shot

After the blows of Juventus and Inter, Milan also wanted to respond with a great market hit but the last minute deal reported by the Gazzetta has failed

The Milanese club would like to stay in the wake of Inter And Juventusso the Rossoneri tried to score a great last minute shot: the sensational return blew everything up

The Nerazzurri have already delivered Gosens and Felipe Caicedo to Simone Inzaghiwhile the bianconeri are overcoming each other: after the official status of Dusan Vlahovic, as we revealed on Calciomercato.it, they will try the double hit Zakaria-Nandez in these hours. Also the Milan would like to do business with the Tottenhamwhich is preparing to get its hands on both Bentancur and Kulusevski, and in these last hours of the market will feel a great blow.

Milan transfer market, last minute attempt for Ndombele | But there is an agreement with Lyon

According to what was reported by Carlo Laudisa, the Milan he would make new contacts with the Tottenham in these hours: on the plate there would be the loan of Tanguy Ndombele. The midfielder born in 1996, as we have told you on these pages, in recent months had also been offered to Juventus and is one of Roma’s goals. Maldini he would have tried, therefore, to anticipate the Giallorossi and steal a reinforcement from José Mourinho. An attempt which, however, proved in vain. According to what was revealed by ‘Telefoot’, in fact, Ndombele would be one step away from returning to Olympique Lyon.

Nothing to do, therefore, for the last minute shot in midfield. Maldini and Massara will have to look elsewhere to look for those reinforcements that would be necessary for Stefano’s team Pegs. As mentioned, the rivals have strengthened in an important way and being able to not lose the trail at this moment is essential to achieve the seasonal objectives. Despite this, the Rossoneri’s difficulties in investing in this transfer window and the plans of the Milanese club are quite well known: the big hits are postponed to next summer.