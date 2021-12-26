Milan Transfer Market – From England: “Christensen, renewal in deadlock”

The latest news on the AC Milan transfer market: Andreas Christensen, one of the possible substitutes for Simon Kjær, still hasn’t renewed with Chelsea

Andreas Christensen, class 1996, is a goal of transfer market of the Milan for January. The Danish central defender, owned by the Chelsea, in fact, he is on the list of potential AC Milan substitutes for Simon Kjær. The number 24 he will have to skip the rest of the season for the knee ligament surgery and, therefore, the Devil is thinking about who to bet on for the present but also for the future.

Christensen is one of the names that the Rossoneri have been following for some time. It seemed, however, that the ex Borussia Mönchengladbach should renew his expiring contract with theBlues‘ the next June 30, 2022 at any moment. At that point, presumably, the player would have gone off the radar of Paolo Maldini And Frederic Massara. Instead, according to reports from Matt Law, journalist of the ‘Telegraph‘, the situation would change.

Christensen’s renewal with Chelsea is in stalled. The white smoke seemed imminent, however, late in arriving. This dynamic could favor Milan in acquiring the Scandinavian player’s card. Relations between the Rossoneri andBlues‘are great: with compensation, not high, immediately, perhaps, Christensen could now take the road to Milan and Chelsea, thus, would not lose to zero parameter the player in the summer. Ibra makes the difference, but it should be ‘sipped’: this is Milan’s plan >>>

December 26, 2021 (change December 26, 2021 | 12:30)

