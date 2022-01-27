Milan Transfer Market – Kulusevski proposed leaving Juventus

The latest news from the transfer market on Milan: Dejan Kulusevski can leave Juventus by January 31st. He was also offered to the Rossoneri

Dejan Kulusevski is coming out of the Juventus. The Swedish winger, class 2000in fact, risks finding even less space in the Juventus starting line-up with the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic and possible confirmation of Álvaro Morata. It is not at all sure, in fact, that the latter goes to Barcelona.

The Juventus coach, Massimiliano AllegriKulusevski would have rejected, paid 35 million euros plus 9 bonuses toAtalanta In the 2020 and therefore, it would have given the green light to its sale. According to reports from ‘The Gazzetta dello Sport‘ and from ‘Tuttosport‘today on newsstands, even with the formula of loan for 6 monthsuntil the next June 30th.

The boy, 2 goals and 3 assists in 27 games so far played this season with Juve (on the pitch, however, he has barely remained 972 ‘ …) would have already refused the destination Everton. In Premier Leaguefor the number 44 Juventus, there is also the interest ofArsenal. So much thererosy‘as much as the Piedmontese newspaper, however, does not exclude Italian solutions for Kulusevski.

