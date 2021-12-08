Milan transfer market: news, names and strategies for January

After the elimination from Europe, the Rossoneri focus on the championship where there is a first place to defend. Maldini and Massara are already working for the January transfer market, where the priority is the replacement for Kjaer: the names on the agenda and the Rossoneri strategy

An awakening in the snow and without Europe. After the defeat against Liverpool and the elimination from the Champions League (last place in the group does not even give access to the Europa League), Milan restarts by concentrating all efforts on the league. There is no time to lose at the Rossoneri, given that on Saturday evening (the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport) the team of Pioli will face Udinese away, with the Friulians who have just changed the coach and Pioli who will hardly recover any of the injured. So head to Serie A, with the minimum objective of hitting a new qualification in the Champions League e try to keep first place in the league regaining the Scudetto that the Milan Rossoneri have been missing since the 2010-2011 season.

Because Ibra and Theo have a fence with Liverpool If Milan have shown in the Champions League that they are still not up to par with the big names in Europe, to remain competitive and win the Scudetto it will only take a few tweaks. And the goal main for January is to replace a big like Simon Kjaer, out six months after knee surgery. Maldini and Massara are already working for a new central defender waiting to understand the budget that the company will make available: if the club gives the green light to a major investment perhaps anticipating an operation scheduled for next summer, Milan will then try to place a first-level shot and a name that market men like so much is that of Sven Botman, 21-year-old Dutch from Lille. If, on the other hand, the club decides that no major economic outlays will be possible for January, then Milan will work on loan solutions with the right / obligation to redeem, perhaps looking at the redundancies of the big names. From this point of view, the names we like are those of Andreas Christensen (the favorite of the Milan managers) e Malang Sarr, both of Chelsea. Another name to consider is that of Nikola Milenkovic of Fiorentina. However, everything will depend on the budget that Maldini and Massara will have at their disposal.

Pioli: “We are disappointed but this will help us to grow” Milan, therefore, that on the repair market will concentrate its efforts on the new central defender who will have to replace Kjaer in the squad, on the other hand, no operation is foreseen for the offensive department. From January, in fact, Stefano Pioli will be able to again count on Giroud and Ante Rebic, now stopped in the pits due to injury: two profiles that can give a lot to the Rossoneri cause and that will be very important in the second and decisive part of the season.