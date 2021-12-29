Milan transfer market, official: off to zero

The club announced that the player has decided to leave at the end of the season and has done so via a note on their website.

With the beginning of the new year, the winter session of the transfer market will also begin, useful for clubs to put their squads in place for the second part of the championship.

However, January will also be important to lay the foundations for next season. In fact, many players will have the opportunity to sign with the new clubs and then move to the end of the contract in the summer. Therefore important opportunities arise, which Milan are also trying to take advantage of.

Il Diavolo tries to close low cost options, saving on the price tag, in order to keep the budget for other incoming operations. Among the opportunities that lie ahead there is a very intriguing one that could come from the Bundesliga. In fact, a midfielder will free himself to zero next June and will therefore be free to marry elsewhere. We are talking about Denis Zakaria of Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Before resuming training for the second part of the season, the German club has finally achieved clarity on the future of the players whose contracts will expire at the end of the season. This was what Moenchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl had asked to prepare for the future. While Jordan Beyer and Patrick Hermann are close to renewal, the same cannot be said for Denis Zakaria and Mattias Ginter. The two jewels will leave the club at the end of the year.

Bei weiteren Spielern, deren Verträge zum Saisonende auslaufen, gibt es Klarheit: @ Deniszakaria8 hat Borussia mitgeteilt, dass er den Verein im Sommer verlassen möchte. Auch @MatzeGinter wird in der nächsten Saison nicht mehr für #dieFohlen spielen.

Especially serious is the loss of the Swiss midfielder, who has communicated to the company that he wants to change the air in the summer after five years in the Bundesliga. The midfielder born in ’96 is one of the many names associated with the Rossoneri for the eventual after Kessie. In fact, if the Ivorian does not extend with Milan, Maldini and Massara should go and choose his replacement in the role.