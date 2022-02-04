Milan transfer market, Pato proposes: “Maldini, look to Orlando …”

A few days before the Milan derby scheduled for Saturday afternoon at San Siro at 6pm, when Inter and Milan will compete in the 24th matchday of Serie A 2021/22the expectation is growing among protagonists, fans and professionals.
Pato between the transfer market and Inter-Milan
The Milanese derby has its long tail even as far as the United States of America, there where Alexander Pato, former AC Milan striker, today at Orlando City in MLS, wanted to have his say in this regard, also launching a market indiscretion which, however, seems more a provocation from amarcord than something truly achievable.
Here are his words to the microphones of La Gazzetta dello Sport.
Pato on Leao’s possible impact in Inter-Milan
“He will finish 0-1 with a goal from Leao, he has to understand that he can make a difference and I hope it can happen in the derby. If it succeeds, it will be a further qualitative leap. The team is strong and has a great scudetto expert like Ibra, who makes his team mates understand the importance of wearing the Milan shirt “.
Pato on his possible return to Milan
“I’ll be back someday, I’m sure. I think I still have at least another 4 years of career. I tell Maldini to look to America from time to time: in Orlando there is a young 32-year-old forward who has high hopes … ”.