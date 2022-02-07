Milan transfer market, Pioli on Ibrahimovic’s future: “All or nothing”

Stefano Pioli analyzed the Milan transfer market and made an announcement about Ibrahimovic’s future

Happy for the derby victory againstInterStephen Pegs this morning he took stock of his Milan: “We have to take advantage of this excellent result to have even more enthusiasm and conviction. In the second round, the pressures increase for everyone. We are now very focused on Italian Cup. The match against the Lazio it’s difficult”.

Stefano Pioli also spoke about the Scudetto goal: “The classification is not yet complete, all the top five teams are fighting for everything. We will have to push hard – he explains to ‘Radio too Sport’ on ‘Rai Radio 1’ – Referees? I am in favor of this type of leadership. It is the referee who decides how to interpret the game, then the players must be smart to adapt. In Europe you can’t afford to stand on the ground protesting otherwise the other teams will get over you. Football is a contact game, the shoulder is a game dynamics. A game that is too fragmented is not good for anyone, neither for the players nor for the spectacle ”.

THE TECHNOLOGY – “Artificial intelligence? Yes, we have algorithms that make us understand the technical and physical efficiency that the player has put into the match. We use it to improve individuals. There is work in depth. When I left twenty years ago, I had two collaborators, now I have twelve collaborators who work every day ”.

Milan transfer market, from Ibrahimovic to Kessie: Pioli speaks

Pioli also spoke about the future of Ibrahimovic: “You can think all or nothing. The season is still long. Zlatan remains a great player and an asset to us. Then it will be the things that will happen from here to the end that will also determine the future of Zlatan. He is doing everything to come back from this injury, then we will see how it develops. He will never be a burden but a very important resource. He has made the team grow and is making the team grow a lot “.

MAIGNAN – “Surprised? No. We got to know him well last year at the San Siro. From there we followed him from our scouting – continues Pioli – Player of great personality, he puts his heart and soul into it, he is very curious. He is a strong goalkeeper, he has already won the championship in France. He is a high level goalkeeper “.

KESSIE – “He is such an intelligent player that he can fill multiple positions. He is a great professional, then we will see what his contractual development will be “.

THE FUTURE – “I believe that my position goes beyond my contract. Here I feel really good – explains the technician – I have a great relationship with the managers, I have a professional gaming group. Today I could say that I stay at Milan forever, then there are many dynamics. But I’m really happy here, yes “.