Milan transfer market, Romagnoli shot | So Lazio can beat Juve

The name of Alessio Romagnoli is strong in the Lazio orbit in the last hours. The defender is about to expire at the end of the season and Juventus also likes him

There is an agreement in principle. The next step will be the first offer. There Lazio put in the viewfinder Alessio Romagnoli27-year-old defender and captain of the Milan contract expiring. He is the ideal reinforcement for the Lazio defense.

He is the number one target for the summer market. The track has cooled down for the moment Farmhouse ofHellas Veronawhich would have served to buffer the emergency during the last January transfer market, Lazio dreams big and is ready to submit to the former Rome a (at least) three-year contract from 3 million euros plus bonuses. The relations between the Capitoline club and Mino Raiola, the player’s agent, are good and this could inevitably favor the negotiation. Lazio needs to rejuvenate the back department and reinforce it with high-level profiles, especially if Luiz Felipe, in the expiration of the contract, were to leave Formello. Impossible not to mention, however, also the Juventus for the future of the defender: the center is also liked by the bianconeri, who have been approaching his possible transfer for some time.

Lazio-Romagnoli, the story of a love

For Romagnoli a transfer to the Biancoceleste would be more than welcome. After all, the central player, originally from Anzio, is a well-known Lazio fan. After the farewell to Roma, a selfie with him wears the biancoceleste shirt, exchanged with Cataldi after a Milan-Lazio, he went around the web and made the Lazio supporters go crazy with joy. Sarri would welcome him with open arms. The locker room as well. Not only would he find his friend Cataldi again, but also other team-mates of the national team like Immobile and Acerbi. Waiting for that Zaccagniyesterday author of a brace at the Olimpico under the eyes of the coach Mancinibe summoned.