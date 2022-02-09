Milan transfer market, they don’t want it anymore | The announcement from Spain

The January transfer market closed for nine days and Milan, among the big players, made very little movement. In the meantime, Maldini has to solve another problem

Tonight the Milan will be engaged in the race valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against the Lazio by Maurizio Sarri at the ‘Giuseppe Meazza’ stadium in Milan: the winner will face theInter by Simone Inzaghi in the semifinals, victorious against the Rome from Mourinho last night.

But the Rossoneri transfer man, Paolo Maldinialong with Frederic Massara, he’s trying to unravel a tangle that has gotten really tangled up. We are talking about the contractual extension issue of Franck Kessiedue in less than five months. The situation appears really complicated, the distance between the offer of the Milan and the request from the Ivorian midfielder’s entourage remains wide and, in the meantime, the rumors about the teams that would be interested in the football player zero parameter they go crazy.

As for Italy, there has been talk with insistence of the Juventus andInterwhich could thus repeat the Hakan operation Calhanoglu. Abroad, however, the 25-year-old ex Atalanta And Cesena is tempting to several teams. In particular, al Tottenham by Antonio With you and Fabio Paratici and al Paris Saint-Germain from Leonardo. The track too Barcelona she has been beaten several times, but, given the latest news coming from Spain, the situation seems to have definitely changed.

Calciomercato Milan, they pull out: they don’t want it anymore

In fact, according to what the Catalan newspaper ‘Sport’ claims, the Barcelona he would have pulled himself out of the race for Franck Kessie. And the reasons behind this decision would be mainly of a financial nature: the footballer’s economic demands are considered disproportionate, even more so for a club, the Catalan one, in serious difficulty. The same source speaks of the refusal of the footballer’s entourage in front of one proposed by 5 million euros net per season. And the Barcelona, at the moment, he would not be willing to go any further. Despite everything, the leadership of the club chaired by Joan The door would continue to be in constant contact with that of Milan to know the developments of this situation. We’ll see how it turns out.