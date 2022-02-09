Milan transfer market, top exchange for the Champions League: Milinkovic shot

Milinkovic Savic has increasingly become a top player with the Lazio shirt: the Serbian is deadly even in the goal area, top exchange at Milan home

The Milan might think about the blow Milinkovic Savic in case of qualification to the next one Champions League. The derby won against Inter bodes well, but the path is still very long.

During the years Milinkovic Savic he stole the show with his deadly shots both as assists and as goals scored. The Serbian midfielder was always one step away from farewell to Lazio, but has fully embraced the biancoceleste project. On his trail there would always be the best European clubs with the opportunity to say goodbye in the summer. The Milan he could thus think of the shot in midfield with the suggestion of the player of Sarri with a hypothesis I exchange more money.

Milan transfer market, Bennacer as a trading pawn

The Milan he would also be willing to include Ismael’s card in the possible negotiation for the Serbian top player Bennacer, who was deployed by Pioli in the Milan derby paired with Tonali after the African Cup. A suggestive idea in view of next season with the Rossoneri team always active on the transfer market front to achieve even greater goals. Everything will thus depend on whether or not they qualify for the Champions League: the Rossoneri will try to get into the top four, but it won’t be such an easy feat given the return of the Juventus.