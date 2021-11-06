Milan transfer market, turning point for Theo Hernandez

Milan are working on the future and on the transfer market: inevitably there is to be careful about the prospects for Theo Hernandez. The latest on his future

When you think about Theo Hernandez and al Milan, it is impossible not to think about the impact, the power, the explosion of the full-back with the Rossoneri shirt. And at the same time also a Paolo Maldini, that Theo strongly wanted him in 2019 and brought him to Milan with a blitz that is already history for the Devil.

Then there is the transfer market. And after a statement that is there for all to see, the lateral has inevitably also entered the radar of the major international players. Hernandez is establishing himself as one of the best full-backs around, with his explosiveness, his southpaw, his overwhelming descents and an enviable nose for goals. Precisely for this reason, Milan wants to avoid new cases and at the same time reward the growth of the player, who has become, after a short time, one of the absolute pivots of the team. Stefano Pioli. Now speed up for the contract renewal and the figures are not to be underestimated for the French.

Calciomercato Milan, turning point for the renewal of Theo Hernandez: the figures

The figures on the plate, in fact, are not at all to be discarded for the side. According to reports from ‘TuttoSport’, the Milan would be ready to offer 3.5 million per season outside, more than double compared to the current ones 1.5 plus bonus. The yes could come around 4 million euros: a distance, therefore, by no means excessive and which could soon be bridged. Next week, in this sense, it could already be a crucial point: Milan has every intention of locking up one of the most important players in the squad before the sirens of the top clubs of Premier and especially of the Paris Saint-Germain they can get too insistent.