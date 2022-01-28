Milan tries, but Scamacca doesn’t hear us: Inter is in his future. The details

Inter was a promise of marriage that has taken on more and more consistency with the hidden work of the last few weeks

There is Inter in the future of Gianluca Scamacca. The center-forward born in ’99 seems more and more promised to the Nerazzurri for the future, especially after Juventus’ choice to bet on Vlahovic. La Gazzetta dello Sport also explains it, confirming that there is only one future in his head for the Nerazzurri: “There was a backstage last August that gives the idea, rather that strengthens it. Inter had tried to bring Scamacca in Milan, immediately after taking Dzeko (same agent, Alessandro Lucci) and remembering that Atalanta would not sell Zapata. Enthusiastic about the Nerazzurri’s pressing, Gianluca took his time as he would have done with all the big players for the usual desire (let’s call it necessity) to play with a certain continuity.

But Inter was a promise of marriage that has gained consistency more and more with the hidden work of the last few weeks, when Juve had asked for an appointment (before going very strong on Vlahovic) without having an audience. That there may be his friend Frattesi, in a detached operation with Sassuolo, this is also a very clear trace. Dzeko would be his godfather, as if he were an ideal passing of the baton. The valuation can go up, but it remains around 40 million with the possibility that a technical counterpart (Pinamonti) will be inserted that could have the total satisfaction of Carnevali. But these are speeches that will be studied in depth, starting from an essential basis: Scamacca has chosen Inter.

Yet there was no shortage of pleasant interference. Pleasant for Sassuolo who was able to memorize how much his striker is esteemed on the launching pad. Milan seriously tried again a few weeks ago, it is normal that there is a need to refresh the identity card in attack, Giroud and Ibrahimovic are not eternal. But Milan also took note, the invasion of Inter had the power to beat the competition while waiting to finalize – there is a lot of time ahead – the agreements with Sassuolo. The consistency of Scamacca, in fact, with an increasingly marked Nerazzurri background “, concludes Rosea.

