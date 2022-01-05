Milan try to anticipate the arrival of Kolo Muani

Maldini wants to prevent other clubs from entering the attacker, Pellegri could make room for him

While waiting to understand who will take the place of the injured Kjaer in defense, the Milan he also works on the offensive department. And not just in view of next season, as a graft could be done as early as this month. It is about Randal Kolo Muani, whose arrival could be anticipated despite being free in June. Because? Why on the young striker of the Nantes Eintracht Frankfurt and Marseille also took off and so Maldini would like to avoid being overtaken.

For this reason, they are thinking of setting up a lightning negotiation with the French club after there would already be a general agreement with the player. Kolo Muani is valued at around 10 million euros, but given the imminent deadline, it could be paid a few million less.

The fact is that his arrival would open the doors to the exit of another attacker. In particular, the almost unique candidate is Pietro Pellegri, whose performance so far has been well below expectations. The young man owned by Monaco would need to play and for this he could be given on loan in the second half of the season, in order to regain condition and conviction in his own means.