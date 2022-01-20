Milan-Turin, hot axis: the market ignites

The Milan-Turin axis is ready to warm up: after Tommaso Pobega’s loan, the Cairo club can embrace Pellegri. New business is expected in the summer

Peter Pellegri is preparing to become a new player of the Turin. The Milan it’s really close to ransom since Monk for a figure close to 4 million euros, lower than that agreed in the summer.

The idea, as it has been known for a few days, is to buy the player and sell him to the grenade club, where he would find Ivan again. Juric, ready to bet on him. If the deal were to go through, as it seems, it would be proof that relations between Milan and Torino are really excellent. This pushes us to look forward. To look at what will happen in the summer. The wish of all is that the class 2001, after so much bad luck can find the field with continuity.

Torino clearly would like to avoid repeating the ‘case’ Pobega. The midfielder owned by the Devil was enhanced by the Piedmontese coach but by the great growth of the class 1999 Milan will benefit from it, who will bring him back home in the summer.

This is why the idea of ​​Urbano Cairo and his team would be to include a right of redemption. It is still to be seen if Milan will agree to grant it and if it should do so under what conditions.

Intertwined with Turin

The Milan-Turin axis is therefore destined to heat up strongly especially in the Spring when Paolo Maldini and Frederic Massara will have by now decided whether to bet strongly on Bremer. The Brazilian footballer is the author of a great season: the defense of Torino is among the least beaten in Serie A and the performance, against the best striker in the league, Dusan Vlahovic, is still there for all to see.

It is no secret that Bremer really likes the Rossoneri a lot but it will be necessary to understand how much he is willing to go to buy it. If the renewal does not arrive – the contract expires on 30 June 2023 – Cairo could not pull too hard, not to risk a new Andrea case Belotti, which in the summer will free itself to zero.

It is clear that the cost of the Bremer it will be lower than what it’s really worth. In these months it will therefore be understood how we need to move, paying attention to the competition ofInter, and hoping, perhaps, that Pellegri can become an important card to play in order to buy it.