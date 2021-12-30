Milan-Turin, what an intrigue: from Bremer to Pobega, Krunic and Belotti, many players at stake

If it is not an intrigue, we are short of it. Turin and Milan are studying each other in view of the next transfer market sessions. In January there may be no news, but in the summer, surprise (low?) Hits are not to be excluded. As reported by Tuttosport, there are four players “at stake”, two per team.

Exchange idea

Let’s start with the most intriguing scenario. Toro wants to keep Pobega, a player who Milan values ​​… 40 million euros. Excessive demand? Perhaps! According to the Turin newspaper, the monstrous figure set by the Rossoneri club would be the result of a double negotiation that could take off later. In fact, Maldini and Massara really like Bremer, whose evaluation – look at it! – is about 35 million. Always according to what was reported by Tuttosport, Milan would like to force the grenade to an exchange with Pobega.

The Rooster at no cost

Let’s move on to the other two profiles that interest the two companies. Turin has always liked Rade Krunic, while Milan always hopes to sign Belotti and a free transfer. Gallo received a couple of really interesting offers from the Premier League (Newcastle) and MLS (Toronto), but the Rossoneri remain a particularly welcome option. Belotti wants to play in the Champions League and, barring a sensational disaster in the second half of the championship, Pioli’s team will participate in the European competition next season.