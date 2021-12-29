Sports

Milan, two pairs of reasons to focus on Diallo. Is he ‘the chance’?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

In addition to the names of Botman, Bremer and di Milenkovic, in the last few hours the profile of Abdou Diallo, defender born in 1996 under Paris Saint-Germain. Of Senegalese origins and nationality, but formed between France and Germany, Diallo could have the characteristics to represent that “occasion“many times pronounced by the Rossoneri management for the transfer market in January.

Technical-tactical characteristics
Diallo, in fact, has two pairs of reasons – closely linked to his professional profile as a footballer – to join the Rossoneri right away. First of all, a tactical reason: the former Borussia Dortmund can play both from left-handed central defender that gives left back; with a single shot, therefore, Maldini would give PPioli a central player with the right foot to replace Kjaer and support Tomori and to give more reliability on the wing in case of Theo Hernandez’s absence.

Economic details
The other couple of reasons is related, however, to the possible strategy to buy it. Compared to the names mentioned at the beginning of the article, in fact, Paris Saint-Germain seems much more inclined to sell his player and Milan, for its part, it would seem aimed at a possible economic sacrifice. Also in this case there are two possibilities: either a immediate investment with outright purchase or possible loan with right or obligation to redeem.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Donnarumma nightmare with Kessie: because it will end badly

November 11, 2021

Milan, behind the scenes of the Renato Sanches affair: timing, the Mendes factor and the will of Lille | First page

November 23, 2021

Juve, with Cagliari Allegri chases Capello and Morata his primacy

1 week ago

the blues overwhelm the Scandinavians and fly to the semifinals! – OA Sport

November 25, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button