Milan, two pairs of reasons to focus on Diallo. Is he ‘the chance’?

In addition to the names of Botman, Bremer and di Milenkovic, in the last few hours the profile of Abdou Diallo, defender born in 1996 under Paris Saint-Germain. Of Senegalese origins and nationality, but formed between France and Germany, Diallo could have the characteristics to represent that “occasion“many times pronounced by the Rossoneri management for the transfer market in January.

Technical-tactical characteristics

Diallo, in fact, has two pairs of reasons – closely linked to his professional profile as a footballer – to join the Rossoneri right away. First of all, a tactical reason: the former Borussia Dortmund can play both from left-handed central defender that gives left back; with a single shot, therefore, Maldini would give PPioli a central player with the right foot to replace Kjaer and support Tomori and to give more reliability on the wing in case of Theo Hernandez’s absence.

Economic details

The other couple of reasons is related, however, to the possible strategy to buy it. Compared to the names mentioned at the beginning of the article, in fact, Paris Saint-Germain seems much more inclined to sell his player and Milan, for its part, it would seem aimed at a possible economic sacrifice. Also in this case there are two possibilities: either a immediate investment with outright purchase or possible loan with right or obligation to redeem.