Milan, two points less in the standings than last year

To date, 14 Serie A matches have been played. The time has come to make a comparison with last season’s standings. The incredible period of Napoli immediately catches the eye. In fact, last year the Neapolitans were still at 25 points – 10 less than now. On the other hand, the progress of Milan is rather regular, which have lost only 2 points. The neroazzurri also maintain the same trend, with less than 1 compared to the rossoneri. Atalanta, on the other hand, has 5 points less. Roma is in fifth place, with 2 points less, but acquires a position compared to last year.

The situation is different also for Fiorentina, who last year were in fourth position with more than 7 points. Instead, Juve collapses in seventh position. The bianconeri have less than 6 points compared to last season. Instead, Lazio is stable, with Sarri’s men still at 21 points as with Inzaghi. Followed by Bologna, which rises in positions in the standings thanks to the 6 points more. Hellas also continue to travel at the same level – only 1 point less in the past league. Bad for Sassuolo, who have collected only 18 points. Last year the neroverdi were even in seventh place in the standings.

But Here is the complete ranking of the Serie A 2020/2021 after 14 days:

Naples 35 (+10) Milan 32 (-2)

Salernitana 8 (in Serie B)

All different then. There are those who continue at high levels, confirming their value, and those who instead suffer sharp brakes. There are new revelations and those who have disappointed in this first part of the championship. There are still many games to play and still anything is possible. If there is one thing that football teaches it is that it is not over until the last minute of the last match. Each team still has the opportunity to redeem themselves and make their fans dream. The road to the season finale is still long and there is no doubt that Serie A will still continue to excite. But speaking of the transfer market: attacking midfielder? “He wants to convince him to the sound of millions” <<<

November 29, 2021 (change November 29, 2021 | 18:46)

