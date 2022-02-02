Milan, two returns to the group are expected today. Pioli will be able to work on two anti-Inter ideas

In today’s morning training session in Milanello, Stefano Pioli will welcome back in a group two very important pawns of the squad at his disposal: Franck Kessie And Ante Rebic. The midfielder, after being eliminated in the second round of the African Cup, returned yesterday from the Ivory Coast and carried out a personalized training session at Milanello; same type of session for the Croatian, able to recover the best physical condition as soon as possible.





Double role for Kessie

The basic idea would be to field Kessie as a starter alongside Tonali in midfield, but it is absolutely not to be excluded – indeed – the possibility that Pioli can field him from attacking midfielder. Brahim Diaz, in fact, has not been convincing for some time in that position and the great physicality of the Nerazzurri could be needed; and here’s Kessie: physicality and ability to slip into the areain order to shield Brozovic in the non-possession phase and to create a more concrete and effective link in the event of a Rossoneri possession.





Rebic balance needle

With Ibrahimovic in doubt, the ballot for the leading role is between Giroud And Rebic. Should the Croatian win, Milan could offer a pressing different on Inter’s defenders, returning – in theory – to the best performances proposed during this season; the possibility that Rebic could be deployed is also being feared on the right with Giroud as a leading player, but Pioli will hardly vary the game system so much from the start of the derby. However, the first tactical tests are awaited and Pioli, with these two important returns, will be able to work on them.