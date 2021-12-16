Milan, two statistics push for the Botman idea. Another obstacle for Bremer

The strategy of Paolo Maldini And Frederic Massara for the purchase of a new central defender it is quite clear: either you will risk buying a player outright immediately or you will try a more cautious way with a loan and a subsequent right / obligation to redeem. The names in the notebook of the two executives are different, but in the last few hours there are two, in particular, the most popular: Sven Botman And Gleison Bremer.

Numbers for setting

The Lille it will hardly open to loans – at least during the month of January – for the Dutch power plant born in 2000; the cost of his card therefore remains beyond the AC Milan budget: 30 million euros. At the moment there is no real negotiation, but it is clear that Botman likes it because it has the perfect characteristics to replace Kjaer and support Tomori: statuesque physique, left-footed and, above all, very good in the setting phase; two statistics underline this: in the current Ligue1 season, the Dutchman has 55% of successful long passes and 74% of successful passes in the opponent’s half.

Insertion for Bremer

The words of Urban Cairo have, in some way, opened a window for the early farewell of Bremer: “Can Bremer leave Turin in January? I don’t know, let’s see. We’ll talk about it at the right time.” On the Brazilian central born in 1997, however, there is a possible doubt as to whether to include in the deal Pobega and the interest ofInter for the summer transfer market session.