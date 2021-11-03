Milan v FC Porto: 1-1 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

That’s all from San Siro, good continuation of the evening. Until next time.20:43

Fifth day in three weeks: Pioli’s team will visit Atletico Madrid while Porto will be guests of Liverpool.20:43

Reaction of the Rossoneri in the second half, after a cross from Evanilson, an own goal by Mbemba makes it possible to recover Luis Diaz’s goal and remain in the running for qualification, hanging by a thread. 20:44

90 ‘+ 3’ OVER! Milan-Porto 1-1, Turpin’s triple whistle.20:39

90 ‘+ 2’ Theo Hernandez seeks Ibrahimovic’s cut in the area, Mbemba decisive in a slip, ball in a corner.20:39

90 ‘+ 2’ WARNED Francisco Conceicao for waste of time.20:38

90 ‘ Three minutes of recovery.20:36

90 ‘ Cross from Theo Hernandez, Pepe dominates the area.20:36

88 ‘ Cross of Sanusi, left of Francisco Conceicao walled by Romagnoli.20:34

86 ‘ LAST CHANGE PORT. Minutes for Toni Martinez, Otavio comes out.20:33

85 ‘ PORT REPLACEMENT. Relay attack between Taremi and Pepe.20:31

85 ‘ LAST MILAN CHANGE. Rafael Leao comes out, it’s time for Maldini.20:30

83 ‘ GOAL CANCELED MILAN! Ibrahimovic scores from a cross from Theo Hernandez, who started in an irregular position.20:29

81 ‘ With the entry of Francisco Conceicao on the right, Otavio moved to the left and Vitinha was raised to support Taremi.20:33

79 ‘ PORT REPLACEMENT. Luiz Diaz’s race ends, scraps for Bruno Costa.20:25

79 ‘ PORT REPLACEMENT. Francisco Conceicao enters, Evanilson exits.20:25

78 ‘ Bennacer vertically for Ibrahimovic, Diogo Costa anticipates him by a whisker but was offside.20:26

77 ‘ Joao Mario from the right, Tomori jumps higher than Taremi.20:23

76 ‘ MILAN REPLACEMENT. Pioli the Ibrahimovic card is played, out of Giroud.20:22

74 ‘ Free kick from Bennacer, header from Romagnoli, wide.20:19

73 ‘ WARNED Vitinha, rude intervention on Krunic.20:19

71 ‘ Luis Diaz wins a contrast in the opposing area with Tomori, Taremi does not frame the mirror from an excellent position.20:17

70 ‘ PORT REPLACEMENT. Sergio Oliveira comes out, clip for Vitinha.20:15

68 ‘ MILAN REPLACEMENT. Kessie takes Tonali’s place.20:14

68 ‘ MILAN REPLACEMENT. Brahim Diaz leaves the field in favor of Krunic.20:14

67 ‘ Heel Saelemaekers for Theo Hernandez, Mbemba is well positioned.20:13

65 ‘ Free kick by Tonali, ball over the crossbar.20:11

65 ‘ WARNED Mbemba, Rafael Leao stretched out on the edge of the area.20:10

63 ‘ Kalulu’s cross, Giroud is flagged for offside.20:09

61 ‘ GOAL! AC MILAN 1-1 Porto! Mbemba’s Own Goal. Bennacer’s punishment on the barrier, the ball passes through Giroud, Diogo Costa instinctively rejects, Kalulu puts it back in the middle, Mbemba touches it in his own goal.20:08

59 ‘ Giroud earns a free kick from 25 meters, a foul by Sergio Oliveira.20:06

58 ‘ Rafael Leao serves the overlap of Theo Hernandez, caught offside.20:04

56 ‘ Sanusi crosses from the bottom, Tatarusanu smanaccia, Romagnoli clears the area.20:02

55 ‘ CROSSING PORT! Sergio Oliveira’s free kick, Pepe’s tower, Evanilson horns on the crossbar to Tatarusanu beaten.20:01

55 ‘ WARNED Tomori, tactical foul on Taremi.8:00 pm

54 ‘ Another launch for Giroud, controlled by Pepe.19:59

52 ‘ Saelemaekers frees Rafael Leao face to face with Diogo Costa, the Rossoneri overcomes him and kicks to the side but was offside.19:58

51 ‘ Launch for Giroud, anticipated for a corner by Pepe.19:58

49 ‘ WARNED Grujic, late on Tonali.19:56

48 ‘ Giroud triangulates with Brahim Diaz, Pepe intercepts.19:53

46 ‘ THE SHOOTING BEGINS. Milan-Porto 0-1, maneuver by the Rossoneri.19:51

46 ‘ MILAN REPLACEMENT. Calabria remains in the locker room, Pioli enters Kalulu.19:51

Pioli has to study alternatives, he is suffering both in the containment and construction phases; Sergio Conceicao can be satisfied with the performance and contribution of Grujic, last minute news instead of Uribe.19:39

Deserved advantage of biancoblu, in the game from the first minute and immediately ahead with Luis Diaz able to exploit a ball recovered by Grujic. Portuguese in superiority on the side lanes and always dangerous on an inactive ball, Tatarusanu is ready twice on Grujic’s header. Very imprecise Rossoneri, Giroud calls Diogo Costa into question with a nice left from outside.19:36

45 ‘+ 3’ END OF FIRST HALF. Milan-Porto 0-1, Luis Diaz decides.19:33

45 ‘+ 3’ Prolonged action of biancoblu, right of Oliveira, high.19:33

45 ‘+ 2’ Dormita di Calabria, Luis Diaz uproots the ball in the area but fails to go to the conclusion.19:32

45 ‘+ 1’ Restart of Theo Hernandez, Rafael Leao hits for Saelemaekers, first intention left foot, ball in the curve.19:30

45 ‘ Two minutes of recovery.19:31

43 ‘ Sergio Oliveira’s free kick, Giroud sweeps away.19:29

41 ‘ Launch for Giroud, caught offside.19:26

39 ‘ Calabria reaches the bottom, badly calibrated cross.19:24

38 ‘ Brahim Diaz receives on the limit from Saelemaekers but wraps on the ball, Mbemba free.19:23

36 ‘ Saelemaekers deep for Rafael Leao, Mbemba has the advantage.19:22

34 ‘ From the corner, charged by Giroud on Diogo Costa, the medical workers enter.19:19

33 ‘ AC MILAN OPPORTUNITY! Giroud places the left from 25 meters, Diogo Costa reaches out and touches her over the post.19:18

33 ‘ Grujic from 20 meters, central low shot, easy prey for Tatarusanu.19:18

32 ‘ From corner, side of Pepe, Grujic fails to impact strongly, Tatarusanu thanks.19:19

32 ‘ One-two between Luis Diaz and Taremi, left footed by Romagnoli in the corner.19:16

30 ‘ Grujic on the ground, game temporarily interrupted.19:15

28 ‘ Turpin admonishes Pioli for protests.19:12

26 ‘ Theo Hernandez breaks through on the left, Grujic anticipates Giroud for a corner.19:11

25 ‘ PORT OPPORTUNITY! From a corner, Grujic crushes with his head, Tatarusanu flies.19:10

24 ‘ Joao Mario vertically for Taremi, Romagnoli takes refuge in the corner.19:09

22 ‘ On the ball of the biancoblu, the Rossoneri are struggling to build.19:07

20 ‘ Luis Diaz trades with Evanilson, Tomori controls him.19:05

18 ‘ Theo Hernandez on the ground, playing stopped for a few moments.19:03

17 ‘ PORT OPPORTUNITY! Sergio Oliveira’s free kick, Grujic’s header, Tatarusanu gets there with his fingertips.19:02

16 ‘ Calabria falls on the wing, Sergio Oliveira heads away.7:00 pm

14 ‘ From a free kick by Bennacer, Luis Diaz restarts, Tonali makes up for it in cover.18:59

12 ‘ Brahim Diaz extends for Rafael Leao, Mbemba stands in the way.18:57

10 ‘ Luis Diaz leaves Tomori in place, touch behind for Otavio who shoots a penalty in motion to the stars.20:33

9 ‘ STATISTICAL PILL: In the current Champions League format (since 2003/04), Luis Díaz del Porto is only the second player to score both home and away against AC Milan in a single group stage of the competition, after Lionel Messi for Barcelona in 2013/14.20:12

8 ‘ Taremi opens for Evanilson, low cross, Calabria anticipates Luis Diaz.18:53

6 ‘ GOAL! Milan-PORTO 0-1! Luis Diaz network. Grujic steals the ball on the trocar from Bennacer and frees Luis Diaz in the area, cold in front of Tatarusanu.18:51

4 ‘ Percussion by Theo Hernandez who does not understand Tonali and the action fades.18:48

2′ Rafael Leao looks for space on the left, Sergio Oliveira concedes the first corner of the match.18:49

1 ‘ Biancoblu immediately dangerous from a lateral foul, Evanilson unloads on the outside of the net but was offside on the side of Grujic.19:02

1 ‘ START Milan-Porto, ball to the guests.18:44

The warm-up phase ends, soon the start of the match directed by the French whistle Turpin.18:39

Sergio Conceicao confirms nine elevenths of the winning team two weeks ago: Zaidu preferred to Wendell as left-back, problems in warming up for Uribe, Grujic plays. Continuity ahead of the Evanilson-Taremi tandem with Otavio and Luis Diaz on the wings.18:45

Pioli chooses Saelemaekers-Brahim Diaz-Rafael Leao behind Giroud. In defense, Romagnoli in place of Kjaer, Theo Hernandez is back on the left side.17:58

4-4-2 for Porto: Diogo Costa – Joao Mario, Mbemba, Pepe, Zaidu – Otavio, Grujic, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz – Evanilson, Taremi. Available: Marchesin, Bruno Costa, Vitinha, Nanu, Cardoso, Vieira, Uribe, Corona, Martinez, Francisco Conceicao, Pepe, Manafa.18:45

Here are the formations. Milan with 4-2-3-1: Tatarusanu – Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez – Tonali, Bennacer – Saelemaekers, Diaz, Rafael Leao – Giroud. Available: Mirante, Jungdal, Kalulu, Kjaer, Gabbia, Bakayoko, Kessie, Krunic, Maldini, Ibrahimovic.18:35

The Rossoneri, still short of points in this European experience, need a victory to be able to continue to hope for qualification: in the event of a defeat, they would already be out of the game.17:47

At San Siro everything is ready for Milan-Porto, fourth day of the Champions League, Group B.17:45