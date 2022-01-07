“Milan very interested, the biggest obstacle is to convince Lille”

Francesco Miniero, from the Muy Manero agency representing Sven Botman, spoke about the Lille defender on CMIT TV. These are his statements reported by CalcioMercato.it: “We are talking about one of the strongest central defenders in the world, not only in Europe, considering also his age. I don’t know who in Italy can afford such a player, I think the cost can also exceed 30 million, then for the requests it is up to Lille. The boy is doing really well, then if there are many suitors, the price can rise even more. To date, considering the importance of the player and the necessary need due to Kjaer’s injury, the only one who can try to buy him in Italy in January is Milan ”.

Milan, Newcastle and more: “Milan are an interested club like others, but how it will end I don’t know. The Rossoneri are one of the three most important clubs in the world, history says so, but Lille are also playing in the Champions League. Newcastle rejected? I think it’s nonsense. The biggest obstacle is to convince Lille. Newcastle are an important club, playing in an important league like the Premier. It is true that their situation in the standings is risky, but let’s see what will happen in these 24 days. I repeat, Milan are a very interested club, before Kjaer’s injury they were already interested, let alone now. In January, however, taking away such a player is very difficult. “Then a background:” In the past I also met Roma, It is not the only Italian top club that has expressed an approval. The problem concerns the cost. However, Lille is very keen on the boy “.