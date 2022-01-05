MILAN – VIRTUS, REPORT CARDS AND INTERVIEWS – BOLOGNABASKET

VIRTUS SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA

Belinelli vote 9 – Little to say. He practically reopens it by himself, and takes his team to extra time with a crazy performance, from 34 points to 31. Unmarkable.

Pajola vote 5 – No evening, he struggles enormously against Rodriguez and is never dangerous in attack.

Alibegovic vote 5 – Big defensive problems, the long Milanese often take him to school.

Ruzzier vote 5.5 – It starts well then goes out, and loses a couple of bad balls.

Jaiteh vote 7 – Double double from 18 + 10. Sometimes he loses balls in a trivial way (5) but overall he is solid and is the best among the long Bianconeri.

Alexander vote 6 – Minutes of fair defense, not demerit.

Sampson vote 5 – It also starts well, then disappears and definitely looks like a fish out of water.

Weems vote 6.5 – Fair proof, never gives up.

Theodosic vote 7.5 – He lights up to avoid the collapse of his team, it is essential at the end to grab the extra, then he makes the fifth systematic foul, and in overtime his absence is felt. Double double from 18 and 10 assists.

Scariolo – A good game has come out, he has honored basketball despite evident difficulties on both sides. We have done everything possible to give people a beautiful image. It was not taken for granted, there was pride and competitiveness, and a desire to overcome obstacles. Milan deserved the victory. Then the percentages are similar, the rebounds are similar, the assists are similar. The difference was made by some turnovers that were a bit banal and – of course – the experience. I appreciated the team’s effort to continue to compete and respond blow for blow to the opponents. We had faith in our possibilities, then the game was resolved on a shot that came out by turning on the iron. We congratulate the opponents and continue to work.

Belinelli? He had a great game, they were very well prepared against him. And Melli played a great match against Teodosic. We have done our thing, perhaps still in defense – indeed without perhaps – we make avoidable mistakes, and here we must grow.

The key? We probably lost 2-3 times per rebound, after good defenses we conceded the attack rebound. Details.

Mannion and Cordinier? We don’t have a precise date, maybe Cordinier could come back before Nico, but let’s wait. They are working well. We don’t have to rush them, the season is long and we want to make sure we minimize the risk of injuries.

Messina – It was a great race to watch on television, and I hope many have seen it despite the weekday. A nice spot for the championship. I didn’t think there was so much

depth: we squeezed the five who trained the most, plus Hall. We took a step forward, moving the ball well, finding many good shots. In defense we kept with the

three long. We suffered Belinelli, obviously, and in the final we had to be more careful, we didn’t even manage to make a foul on the last possession. I am very happy: won by playing

good and big-hearted.

Grant? Great match for him. It would have been a joke for him if those two mistakes from the line had weighed on the match. He knew he had a lot of minutes, which is very important for a player, but in teams like this you have to produce in shorter minutes. He’s one of us, and he’ll give us a nice hand.

The injured? We are very far away. Mitoglou has recently taken off his crutches, and has recently been loading on his fractured foot. He’s in the pool like Phelps. Shavon is in his third week of tutoring, and has three or four more at least. We are very far from their recovery. Gigi gave a comforting resonance, he starts an active recovery on the field, but it will take at least 10/15 days.

They supported Belinelli very well in the fourth quarter. We were in obvious physical debt, and we shot very badly from the line. In the final we went back to the three pivots, and after the Weems bomb we had four or five possessions without letting them score. The difference is in the attack, however, compared to the last month. More spin, less dribble, the direction we need to go.

The value of this match? I won, so it is obvious that he is happy, it could only be worth it. I must say that I did not think a similar level for this race. Given the absences and the few

workouts. I thanked the six Juniors who allowed a quality of training. And fortunately, because going on television is an advertisement.

Kell? Tomorrow he trains and on Friday he will play. And he will also play on Sunday.

The three longs? Nice idea from my assistants. Also in view of the EuroLeague it is a possibility, with Pippo as with Nicolò, given how versatile he is. It allows us to change a lot and

limit the p & r opponents.