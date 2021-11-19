Sports

Milan want to armor Leao. Renewal is near

Pending the official announcement of Stefano Pioli’s renewal, Milan are working with a very good outcome on the new agreement with Rafael Leao. According to what was learned from the editors of MilanNews.it, in fact, the meetings between Paolo Maldini, Frederic Massara and Jorge Mendes, agent of the Portuguese footballer, have been very positive and it is likely that soon everything will be known with the trappings of officialdom.

The details

The attacker born in 1999 should extend his relationship with Milan for another two years (from 2024 to 2026) with relative adjustment, rising from the current 1.4 million euros to be received 4 approximately. AC Milan, on the other hand, strongly believes in Leao’s potential: “The work done last year has paid off. We are talking about 20-year-olds, it is normal that in such a difficult championship there were difficulties. It was great. – revealed Pegs in September – find Leao, Diaz and Tonali so improved and stronger. Leao is a player who can make us win any game, we expect a lot from him. Anyone can jump, it’s a great advantage for our offensive phase ”.

Finally decisive

From a mysterious object on his arrival to a man in flashes in the last year, this season the Portuguese is revealing himself more continuous and constant in showing everyone how much he can be decisive. All thanks to a talent that is always quite evident, but never fully exploded. It is possible that the current one is and will be a good year, with the hope that the future (in the Rossoneri) of Leao and of AC Milan itself will always be brighter.

