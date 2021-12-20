“Milan? What a Juan Jesus game, now let’s win the next one! Renewal? There is an option “

Dries Mertens, the day after the victory against Milan, spoke to Sky on the sidelines of the presentation of the Napoli calendar.

On Milan: “It was a very important victory, but I want to forget it as quickly as possible, because a match awaits us before the break and we have to win. unbelievable despite not having played so much. The players were good at playing a game like this. It’s not only the coach, but the players should also be congratulated: because they played a great game. ”

“I think Spalletti is doing his: he has an incredible experience, many years in Serie A and in Europe, and this experience is passing on to the team. The thing I like is that it shows the numbers, the statistics, it’s very important. “

On renewal of the contract: “We have an option, let’s see. In these nine years I have been a godsend. We all know that I have given everything and that Naples has given me everything. We hope to continue, otherwise we will shake hands and I will thank you for everything you have done and I will go away with a smile “.