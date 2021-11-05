Milan, who will replace Theo in the derby? Three options for Pegs

On Sunday evening against Inter, Stefano Pioli will have an important absence in defense: Theo Hernandez will be missing due to a disqualification on the left, stopped for a round by the Sports Judge after being sent off for a double yellow remedy in the match against Roma. Between today and tomorrow, the AC Milan coach will choose the replacement for the Frenchman, having more options in his hands.

DANCE-TOURE ‘IN DOUBT – As reported by Tuttosport, the natural replacement would be Fodé Ballo-Touré, who is still struggling with an ankle problem hit hard by Soriano during Bologna-Milan. The Senegalese played against Roma, while he missed the Champions League match against Porto: if the former Monaco were to recover and give guarantees, it will be up to him to take the place of Theo Hernandez on the left, otherwise the choice of Pioli will fall on one between Davide Calabria and Pierre Kalulu. Alessandro Florenzi should also return to the squad for the derby, but after a month’s break he is obviously not ready to start from the first minute.

OTHER OPTIONS – In the event of a forfeit also of Ballo-Touré, the choice would therefore fall between the product of the Rossoneri nursery and the young Frenchman: Calabria has perfectly recovered from the problem that forced him to leave the field at the end of the first half against Porto, while Kalulu he entered very well in the second half and had a great impact on the match, even putting a hand on the Milan equalizer. To understand which of the two will have to adapt on the left wing, while the other will play in his natural role as right-back.