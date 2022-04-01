Milan will debut a shirt with a controversial design in a packed San Siro

The players will jump next Monday, April 4, to the important game against Bologna, in which they need the victory to ensure their leadership, with this new shirt

Milan will premiere this Monday against Bologna the fourth kit in a San Siro stadium that is expected to complete 100% of its capacity, in which it will be the first day of Serie A without capacity restrictions since the state of alarm began in Italy.

The ‘rossonero’ team presented this Friday what will be their fourth kit. A shirt created in collaboration with the German brand Puma, the club’s official sponsor, and Nemen, an Italian entity.

The elastic is presented as a hybrid between the classic first kit, with red and black stripes, and the second, completely white. The result is a novel garment that has the rossonera essence in the center of the torso and sleeves, while the upper and lower parts are white.

The players will jump next Monday, April 4, to the important game against Bologna, in which they need the victory to ensure their leadership, with this shirt; while the women’s team will do so against Empoli on Sunday.

Giroud in the new AC Milan uniform @AC Milan

A packed house is expected at the San Siro for the match. This thirty-first day of Serie A will be the first without a state of alarm in Italy, which is why the capacity restrictions in the stadiums have ended. As reported ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the Milanese club has already sold more than 75% of the seats and hopes to hang the ‘sold out’ sign for the clash.