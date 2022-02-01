Milan, will Ibrahimovic mystery be there for the derby? Its conditions

Only a few days to go derby between Inter and Milan and already the climate of the derby is perceived with San Siro practically full (as far as the capacity allows, or 37,700). In the meantime, the Zlatan Ibrahimovic knot needs to be untied at Milan.

Milan, will Zlatan Ibrahimovic be there for the derby?

The Swede, knocked out by an injury sustained during Milan – Juve is still at risk in view of the derby. If in recent days there was a moderate optimism now things are different. Until the last we will not know if the attacker will be available to Stefano Pioli or less. If there were still tendon discomfort then it would be decided to spare Ibra. Last week reassurances came from the club: «They have been excluding injuries. Inflammation of the right achilles tendon confirmed “.

If Zlatan Ibrahimovic were to make it, it would be the tenth derby. Interestingly, he has a particularly lucky average goal against his former team: in the previous 9 he has scored 8 goals. The Swede will do everything to be there and to score again but in the last few days the striker has encountered some annoyance and too much pain. Pain that he should not be underestimated.

The tendon problem is new but it is only the latest in a long series. This year he struggled with problems al left knee and to the tendon but of the other leg. In all the Swede has in fact jumped 10 matches out of 30 matches seasonal and the figure, given the age could also increase.

