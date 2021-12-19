“Milan will win the Scudetto!”

The words of the former AC Milan full-back.

Cafu, an old Rossoneri heart

Cafu it was the historical symbol of Milan, as well as emblem of the flourishing period experienced by the Italian championship between the end of the 90s and the early 2000s.

On the eve of Milan-Naples spoke in an interview for the Corriere dello Sport of the challenge and the fight for the championship in general.

If due to some external factors like injuries and flu the Milan lost some ground in the title fight (currently minus 4 fromInter, but with one game less), on the other second Cafu it held up even too well.

Cafu-Milan-Inter

These are his words: “Who is the favorite for the Scudetto? The Milan. Yes, theInter he is first but the Rossoneri play very well, he has many injuries and without the European Cups he can win the title “.

On Inzaghi He says: ” Inzaghi I challenged him in the derby against Lazio. He became a great technician. When he started no one believed in him, but he was great and he grew every year. Much of the credit for this first place is his because he leaves nothing to chance“.

On Calhanoglu And Donnarumma, instead: “I don’t go into the dynamics of why a contract has not been renewed. For sure the Milan he lost two excellent players, but they have a goalkeeper coach like Dida, not to mention that Maignan he is very strong and an executive like Maldini. And I trust Paolo“.