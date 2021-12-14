Sports

Milan, without Leao and Rebic Ibra and Messias are not enough. It is urgent to find the best Diaz

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee55 mins ago
The many (too many) injuries that have been gripping the Milan they leave no room for doubt: there are few players available and it is necessary that those few always perform – within the limits of what is human, of course – to the maximum. This hope applies especially to the offensive department rossonero, orphan of Rebic, Leao and of Pellegri and ready to find, in athletic conditions all to be verified, Giroud for Sunday’s match against Napoli.

Ibra is always there, but …
Right now Pegs has available Ibrahimovic And D. Maldini as strikers, plus the attacking midfielders Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers, Messias, Castillejo (returned to Udine after almost 2 months off) and the factotum Krunic. It is quite clear that, in these conditions, the men to finish are few: apart from Ibrahimovic (7 goals in 10 league games) and Messias (2 goals in 271 minutes played), the others do not have the goal in their blood, but it is it is quite evident that even from the latter, something more is needed.

Light Brahim
The first one to expect it from, in terms of technical and tactical qualities, is Brahim Diaz. The Rossoneri 10, after an absolutely convincing start to the season, is struggling to find continuity in physical condition and has not scored since 25 September (decisive goal in La Spezia); let’s be clear, the Spaniard’s commitment to the field has never failed and a decline is quite understandable (especially after the positivity at Covid), but to make Milan return to the glories of the beginning of the season it is urgent that Brahim find his light, giving plays, assists and goals.

Source link

