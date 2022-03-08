“Milan won in Naples with a maturity performance worthy of a team aiming for the title”

BORDEAUX-TROYES, THE “ROSSONERO” STARTS IN THE FIRST MINUTE NOW Yacine Adlì, the French player who Milan took from Bordeaux last summer and left him a year on loan to the Girondins, is in the starting eleven chosen by David Guion to face Troyes, in a match that is worth a lot for Bordeaux … Yacine Adlì, the French player who Milan took from Bordeaux last summer and left him a year on loan to the Girondins, is in the starting eleven chosen by David Guion to face Troyes, in a match that is worth a lot for Bordeaux … SPRING, NAPLES-AC MILAN: THE OFFICIAL FORMATIONS Here are the official formations of Naples and Milan, valid for the 22nd day of the Primavera championship. NAPLES: Idasiak, Barba, Giannini, Marchisano, Hysaj, Costanzo, D’Agostino, Saco, Ambrosino, Spavone, Vergara. Available: Boffelli, De Luca, Jewels, Fish, … Here are the official formations of Naples and Milan, valid for the 22nd day of the Primavera championship. NAPLES: Idasiak, Barba, Giannini, Marchisano, Hysaj, Costanzo, D’Agostino, Saco, Ambrosino, Spavone, Vergara. Available: Boffelli, De Luca, Jewels, Fish, … THE ROSSONERAS WASTE. STILL KO FOR SPRING (PODCAST) Against Sassuolo, Milan Women wasted the opportunity to shorten to second place, the seasonal goal of Ganz’s team. The Rossoneri do not exploit the numerical superiority for almost the entire match and take home only one point. … Against Sassuolo, Milan Women wasted the opportunity to shorten to second place, the seasonal goal of Ganz’s team. The Rossoneri do not exploit the numerical superiority for almost the entire match and take home only one point. … MN SURVEY – VIA DONNARUMMA, INSIDE MAIGNAN: RIGHT CHOICE? Milan has accelerated in the last hours for Mike Maignan, champion goalkeeper of France with Lille. The Rossoneri club no longer intends to wait for Gigio Donnarumma, who is destined to leave on a free transfer since his contract is … Milan has accelerated in the last hours for Mike Maignan, champion goalkeeper of France with Lille. The Rossoneri club no longer intends to wait for Gigio Donnarumma, who is destined to leave on a free transfer since his contract is …

