Milana Weintraub will participate in the official podcast of Squirrel Girls

What Marvel Studios has traditionally been good at is choice, which is why Disney has been able to pin much of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Robert Downey Jr.’s handsome Tony Stark, but the decision to pick one is so good that has to transcend the fact that every attempt do something Although it has mostly collapsed. We’re talking about Milana Vayntrub as Doreen Green, aka The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl, star One of the best Marvel books of the decade.

Vayntrub was initially selected for new warriors free form tv showbeating Anna Kendrick and Shannon Purser (who would have been good too), but when that fell apart, she managed to keep the role for a series of marvel ascension animated projects. Now, with Squirrel Girl not officially debuting in the MCU, diverse He says Marvel brings Vayntrub to SiriusXM as administrator squirrel girl audio notation.

Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show Launching today on multiple platforms, it features Vayntrub’s Squirrel Girl presenting a guided show from the Empire State University campus (where Spider-Man went to school!) with her friends Nancy Whitehead (Crystal Lucas Perry), Koi Boi (Leo Sheng) and Chipmunk. Hunk (Davied Morales), Tippy T. Squirrel (Erica Schroeder), Rachel Oskar (Tina Benko), and Brain Drain (Peter Hermann). squirrel girl Fans will meet writer Ryan North’s goofy group of friends in squirrel girl funny (ie. talk to AV club. About ancient) And he’ll be back to write this podcast too.

For those who don’t know the unbeatable squirrel girl (how dare they), Doreen Green is a superhero with all the powers of a squirrel, the ability to talk to squirrels, and a penchant for kicking and eating nuts. She has legitimately defeated Thanos, Doctor Doom, and Galactus, mainly by being a good person and a good friend, and now she has a podcast. She can listen to a trailer below, with an inscription of the rest The Big Marvel (Don’t get too excited, it’s the eagle):