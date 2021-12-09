Milanese michetta, the bread born during the Austro-Hungarian occupation

Crunchy, light and fragrant: the michetta is the undisputed symbol of Milan, able to undermine the podium of tradition also for yellow risotto and panettone. Yet this bread so particular, worked with care and passion, it is inextricably linked to the Milanese city and its history, even if its origins go back a long way. Let’s discover together his path through time and culture.

Michetta, the origins

The michetta is a bread with ancient origins: its genesis is a direct consequence of the presence in 1700 of theAustro-Hungaric Empire on the Lombard territory and, in particular, of some Austrian officials who imported some food delicacies. Among these the kaisersemmel, or kaiser, a typical Austrian sandwich with a round shape, with a firm and crunchy texture.

A traditional food characterized by a series of engravings, present on the upper part, which refer to the image of a crown. The Austrians were not big fans of the local bread, a particular rough loaf, kneaded by hand and capable of producing a lot of crumbs if cut or broken. Hence the name in Milanese dialect micca, or crumb.

In order not to suffer from homesickness, they imposed the production of kaiser, but the first attempts at baking clashed with the typical Milanese humidity, able to affect the bread itself making it softer and more rubbery. Far from the fragrant and crunchy effect of the sandwich so loved by the Austrians.

Preparation and processing

The need to replicate the light and crumbly look of the kaiser prompted local bakers to make countless attempts, until reaching final perfection. A crunchy bread on the outside but empty and light on the inside, highly digestible and able to last longer. A more elegant product than the micca but which the Milanese bakers renamed michetta, so as to distance himself from the rulers, avoiding paying homage to the emperor with the new culinary creation.

This first version of the michetta had to wait a good two centuries to take on its definitive appearance, the ones that still today raise it to symbol of the city. In fact the most widespread rosette it continued to survive until the end of the Second World War. It was the Americans who made a change in the history of the michetta, not only by bringing all the necessary aid but also a particular one Flour, born from a strong and cold-resistant wheat from Manitoba, a province of Western Canada.

A product that bakers, dialectally known as lent, employed and worked with success and care, thus obtaining the very light and long-lasting final michetta.

A timeless symbol

The michetta, crumbly and fragrant bread, is characterized by the almost absence of crumb which makes it light, literally “blown”. There top is the real trademark, a kind of star structure with a central hat. It is no coincidence that in the Bergamo area it is also known as a starlet. Always simple and much loved bread, the michetta is linked to the working world and to childhood, because it is easy to cut and stuff with cold cuts, cheeses, jams and even with classic chocolate cubes.

It was celebrated thanks to various gifts such as the armchair created by designer Gaetano Pesce, while in 2007 the Municipality of Milan dedicated the De.Co. (Municipal Denomination), assigned to traditional Milanese gastronomic products.

Fallen into oblivion for a long time, the real Milanese michetta, in recent years, has regained its splendor thanks to the passion of some local bakers and some thematic shops. Small, light and fragrant, the michetta remains a evergreen timeless, able to ride the personal memory bringing to the surface the sweetest memories of the past.