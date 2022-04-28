Entertainment

Milani denies version of Amber Heard

While the trial for defamation between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife continues, social networks show that the case is as novel as had been predicted, after a popular cosmetics brand denied, through a TikTok video, an allegation by Depp’s lawyer. Amber Heard.

We talk about the brand milaniwhich was recently embroiled in the actors’ trial, when the defendant’s attorney said during opening statements this week that Amber brought the Correction Kit with her. milani Conceal + Perfect All-in-One during her “whole relationship with Johnny”.

The lawyer suggested that she had used the makeup to cover injuries from Depp’s alleged physical abuse of Heard during their relationship.

Amber Heard’s lawyer showing those present at the trial the concealer that the actress “always carried in her bag” to cover her bruises. (AP)

Through your verified TikTok account, milani He published a video, in which he denies the lawyer’s version, and which has become one of the most viewed on his account, with five million views and more than 25 thousand comments.

“You asked us… let the record show that our concealer kit launched in 2017!” is the title of the video milani.

Here the facts:

According to what was narrated during the course of the trial that began on April 11, Johnny’s alleged abuse against Amber must have occurred between 2014-2016, since the couple ended their relationship in 2016, and they were officially divorced in January 2017.

The makeup palette release date was December 2017, the text above the TikTok video she posted said. milani.

Based on the details in the video, Heard certainly wasn’t wearing that particular palette during her relationship with Depp.

“We are here to provide the facts of the case,” the brand added in the comments.

