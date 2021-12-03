Milanmania: Messias possible deputy Ibra. Kjaer ko, Caldara idea | First page

It was the triumph of the last market. The criticisms were correct when compared to Sunday’s defeat, but totally out of balance when other aspects concerning Milan were examined. There are still many skeptics about the value of a team that has been at the top of the championship for 18 months, almost always first or second. Playing good football, always proactive, often fun and spectacular. Above all, however, arrows against last summer’s campaign-strengthening, fortunately once again immediately rejected afterwards the victory of Genoa.

A game that instead represented the exaltation of the last market. Thanks to the performance of Maignan, with formidable reactivity. Double for Messias

, who no longer wants to be considered just a fairytale character, but to be evaluated as he is, that is, an excellent striker. Those who have known him well from the times of Chieri and Casale swear that he could be a valid alternative to Giroud and Ibra, if deployed as a first striker. We’ll see if Pioli, in this role, will try it in training. Meanwhile, Tonali is studying to become the leader of the midfield. Not to mention an overflowing Tomori and the elusive Diaz.

Milan must not only overcome their opponents and continue to convince the skeptics, in a permanent state of agitation. No, the real big enemy, already a protagonist last season, is bad luck, always lurking on the way to the top of the leaderboard. The morning, labyrinthitis blocks poor Bennacer. In the evening, a serious injury stopped one of the AC Milan captains until the end of the season Simon Kjaer, reference point of the Milan defense. He will be operated on Friday in Milan in arthroscopy to understand the state of the ligaments. We will therefore see him again in the field, available for the call, only in July, after the canonical eight months.

The hunt for the replacement’s name has already begun. Knowing the philosophy of the Rossoneri politics, the acquisition of a defender little used by the team to which he belongs or of a player who will expire in June 2022 is more likely. The “cooked and eaten” solution could be that of Mattia Caldara. The card belongs to Milan, it has grown in its Venetian experience, it can be tested for the eventual Romagnoli post. Obviously, the availability of the Venetians must be evaluated. It may be an idea, but the Rossoneri plenipotentiaries have accustomed us to unexpected choices. Today, therefore, assuming a name is a completely useless exercise.

As for the championship, the scudetto will end up on the jersey of one of the four teams today at the top of the standings, also very favorites to participate in the next Champions League. Milan is there, with full merit, with the desire to remain the protagonist. Until the end!