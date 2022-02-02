Milanmania: non-existent market, the decisive step to win is always missing. But there is still hope | First page

A very, very disappointing market for Milan has ended. And to think that in recent seasons in January the Club had closed important operations such as Saelemaekers, Ibra, Kjaer and Tomori.

This year the winter window was not exploited. Lazetic is a boy of high hopes, but he is very young, he will have to be checked and waited for. It was a zero sign-up campaign and this is a great shame. Because Milan needed to intervene, especially in defense where, after Kjaer’s injury, there was a need for a reinforcement.

The corporate philosophy of ‘we don’t buy so much to buy’ can be shared, even if a solution to buffer between now and June would not have hurt. It is kind, and also bad for those who have Milan in their hearts, to see the others buying big names like Vlahovic and Gosens. There is always the feeling of a Property that wants to finish in the top 4, to secure the millions of the Champions, but that never takes the decisive step to try to win.

Now a new championship begins: Pioli’s team will have to try to give their best in the derby and maintain the lead over Juventus, which is stronger today than a week agobut it will not have an easy time to recover 7 points.

There is little consolation: the hope that this poor market will serve to have more resources to block two great players like Botman and Renato Sanches in view of the summer. A double operation that would restore a lot of enthusiasm to the Rossoneri people.