Milanmania: Pioli reopens the championship. This Giroud is a scream: if Ibra wants to stay, you agree to make the reserve | First page

The changes of Pioli and those of Inzaghi reopen first the derby and then also the championship. The 3 Rossoneri points are above all an important sign in terms of the Champions League and a clear message to Juventuswhich aims to return to the top 4 positions.

Then, they give a different flavor to the championship fight: Inter remain the favorite, but now Milan can play their chancesperhaps even trying to take advantage of the match between the Nerazzurri and Napoli next week.

Victory bearing the signature of two Frenchmen. The first is Maignanwhich today we can easily define a phenomenon, superior to its predecessor. The Milan fans must say thanks to Donnarumma, for leaving and leaving the door open to a number 1 in every sense. Purchased for 13 million plus 2 bonus: stratospheric operation.

And then Giroud, too often criticized. The numbers for a striker are the bible, and he scored 7 goals in the league, one goal every 125 minutes: a very important average. On the second goal a great defender like De Vrij drank and sealed the derby. For this reason too, spontaneous reflections arise on Ibra. With this Giroud, if Zlatan does not agree to be a reserve next year (even in the salary), then, reluctantly, we will have to say ‘thank you and goodbye’.