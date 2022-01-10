Milanmania: Theo-Leao axis is devastating. Problem Brahim Diaz, Pioli deserves a playmaker from the market | A league

Another beautiful victory of the Milan on a not easy field like that of Venice: third success in a row and zero risk. The journey of the team of Pegs continues in the best way.

The left axis consists of Theo Hernandez And Leao it is devastating: Milan on that side have sensational offensive potential. The full back (close to the renewal of the contract) is improving more and more on a defensive level: finally he is concentrated and attentive, while up front he is simply irresistible. As well as Leao, who has an incredible ability to jump over humans and create danger. Between Rome and Venice he played a total of 90 minutes as an absolute protagonist: one goal, one penalty and two assists. Simply extraordinary.

However, it is fair to acknowledge that Milan have a weakness in Brahim Diaz today. The involution is evident and continues: he hasn’t scored since 25 September, he struggles to jump the man and is unfortunately too far out of the game. The transfer team should reflect in this regard and give Pioli a qualitative alternative in the role which cannot be Krunic or even Maldini. Anticipating Adli’s arrival from Bordeaux could represent that not-to-be-missed opportunity that Massara was also talking about.