Milanmania: we are Milan, we will not give up the Champions League for the championship! If we send Inter to -10 … | First page

I really want to talk about the Champions League again. Of the match against Porto and post-match comments. The Rossoneri rely on arithmetic to hope to qualify, after a group that was certainly complicated for the caliber of the opponents, but above all unfortunate for the decisions of the referees. A decidedly negative astral conjunction, almost unbelievable for the atrocities of three out of four referees. Messrs. Cakir, Brych and Turpin. Make them up, others unseen, but I want to stop here. Also because the suffering of Anfield, the bad 135 minutes against Porto, in short, a half time, are well present in the minds of the Milan fans. However, no one takes away from me the idea that, given the splendid Milan entered the field against Atletico, the match would have given the Rossoneri three points. Everything would then have changed.

I disagree when it comes to a non-competitive team in the Champions League. The Cup of City, Liverpool, Bayern certainly, not that of Sheriff, Brugge, Malmoe, Besiktas etc etc etc. A current of thought would like Milan to focus only on the championship. Perhaps superficially ignoring how much positive energy the victories and good European performances can pour out, even in the weekend’s challenges. Bad ideas that do not take into account the history of a club with a European vocation. Not even of his victories, of his international triumphs, which have enveloped him in legend. THEMilan sacrificed the Scudetto della Stella in 1973 to win the Cup Winners’ Cup in the terrible match in Thessaloniki. This is Milan. A club that always aims high without small calculations, worthy of a small club, not the one that has 7, the number of Champions Cups won on its shirts. I do not envy those who still want to spend Tuesdays and Wednesdays sitting on the sofa, in front of the TV that spreads the wonderful sensations of the Cup nights. As if the sadness of the past dark years weren’t enough. I will be in Madrid to continue cultivating an almost impossible dream, to fully experience European emotions.

I close here and head to the derby, where the match is in the hands of Inter seven points away from Naples and Milan. The sentences cannot be written in early November, but recovering ten points, in case of defeat, not to one rival, but even to two, becomes a complicated task. However, it is better to think of Milan who must first of all erase the psychophysical dross of the cup commitment. The important thing for Pioli’s men is to enter the field without conditioning, without calculations. The advantage in the standings must not be a brake, but a stimulus, to repeat the many good performances of this start of the season. Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to the center of the attack, devastating at the Olimpico. The merits of the Swedish champion are endless. In every aspect, technical, tactical and moral. This, however, is the best compliment that can be addressed to Ibra. The Malmoe champion has been so good at helping the group grow that today his teammates can deliver great performances, win valuable points and keep a steady and continuous path even when their charismatic leader is missing. In the meantime, the recovery of the players who have been absent for too long is fundamental. The next few hours will tell if, in addition to Florenzi and Pellegri, Ballò Toure and Rebic can also be called up. The Senegalese, after the clash with Soriano, was for a long time with a swollen ankle, gritting his teeth in Rome, when he was employed in place of Theo Hernandez, expelled. The absence of Rebic was also particularly serious, as he did not allow the AC Milan coach to alternate on the left wing. Leao was thus forced to a tour de force, which, fortunately, only partially influenced his performances.

Messias will also return to Florence after the break, from whom the Rossoneri managers expect matches worthy of his Brazilian class. Stefano Pioli hopes to be able to count on the full squad to close this splendid 2021, full of records and victories. To confirm the position in the standings and the quality of performance. Much, however, will depend on the result on Sunday evening. May the god of time Kronos quickly move his hands. The excitement and tension are building. The Milan derby is played. The world watches San Siro. The world looks at Milan!