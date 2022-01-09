Milan’s bow iron. In Venice with 11 absent, but with a specific goal

After the beautiful victory against Roma, the Milan today he will face his first trip of 2022 in a city as unique as it is spectacular: Venice. To host the men of Pioli will be the team of Paolo Zanetti, a nice surprise in the first round thanks to a very often effective game and to players with technical qualities above the average of the salvation level.

Always heavy absences

For these reasons it will certainly not be a simple challenge. For these and others. Stefano Pioli, in fact, will still have to do without as many as 11 players, among whom are included Kessie and Bennacer (engaged in the Africa Cup of Nations) and the positive at Covid Tomori, Romagnoli and Calabria. No excuse, however: the Rossoneri have every intention of riding the wave that arose with the good performance of San Siro against Roma and to continue chasing Inter in the Scudetto race. On the other hand, the absences weigh, but, beyond the players who will take the field, what matters is the mentality.

Milan’s bow iron

Among the most famous features of Venice there is that of gondola; the boat is equipped with the typical and recognizable bow iron, a tool which, being very heavy, weighs down the bow of the boat, thus keeping it always in trim with any number of rowers and helps its management by always marking the direction in which the bow of the gondola is pointing. Even Milan, remaining in the Venetian parallelism, in the Lagoon would need to be supported by its bow iron: anyone who takes the field knows the technical and tactical ideas of the coach and puts them into practice with theattitude and spirit that have distinguished Pioli’s team for months now. And this is how a group, albeit limited in its strength, also supports itself on the water.