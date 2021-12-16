Milan’s comeback stops on Delaney’s triple failure: Real wins

Real Madrid move to the Forum. Solid performance for the Spanish team, without four players and without the guidance of Pablo Laso. Olimpia Milano provides the usual, excellent defensive performance, but has no offensive continuity, even when Tavares leaves the scene for fouls and excessive nervousness. Then, in the final, Datome’s triple and Real’s mistakes from the line deliver an opportunity, not accepted, for Delaney’s overtaking bomb.

Yabusele, the question on the eve, makes the difference: 73-75 the final.

FIRST FOURTH

Real starting 3/4 from 3 but with two fouls in attack and three losses, Olimpia from 2/3 from the arc but 0/2 from the line. So it is 9-11 to 6.21, which becomes 12.11 to 5.16. It is a battle at the Forum when the timeout reaches 3.52. The Chacho is 15-11 after a magata, 19-18 at the end of the first quarter.

SECOND FOURTH

Yabusele, in doubt on the eve, is there and how, with 10 points at 7.03 for the 23-26 Madrid. Milan is so wrong in attack, Rudy puts the bomb in the 25-30 with 4 ‘to play, Llull the mandarina in 25-33 at 2.38, 25-35 at 1.03’ with Milan from 6 points in 9 minutes. Shields places 27-35 on the siren. 6 by Melli and Shields, 11 by Yabusele.

THIRD FOURTH

Shavon Shields: bomb, stolen, crushed. 32–35, Mateo timeout after 34 ”. But the Milan attack goes immediately to a halt, and a tripal by Causeur brings the Madrid team back to 32-40. At 5.54 Tavares remains hooked to Melli: foul in attack and technical for protests, it is the fourth for him (36-44 at 5.54), therefore also technical on the bench. The game heats up, Delaney puts the 40-44 at 4.30, Melli misses the -1 and Causeur makes +7, Ricci returns to -4. In Milan it always seems to miss the second shot to get back in contact, at 24 “Hall responds to a triple from Rudy with a 2 + 1 (48-52 at 24”), On the siren a “mandarin” from Lull that hurts very badly: 48 -55.

FOURTH FOURTH

Ricci from 3, the Chacho in support, but once again Milan misses possession of -2 and Llull hits from 3 for 53-60. Yabusele invents the +9, Causeur bombs the +10 (55-65 at 6 ‘), and Llull supports the +12 at 5.34. The Madileno one is a constant “rejection”, even if at 1.21 Shields puts the bomb of 67-73. The winger also takes a foul on the next action and comes out with a wrist problem, Datome makes 2/2 for 69-73 at 43 ”and then a bomb of 72-74. Causuer makes 1/2, but the rebound is from Tavares. Hanga misses 3 after remaking the second (1/4 counting Causeur first). Hall goes to the line at 5.3 ”after Yabusele’s foul in attack: 1/2, Milan’s offensive rebound, Delaney’s triple from the corner is spit out of the basket.