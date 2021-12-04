mild and severe symptoms, the picture and what to expect











There Omicron variant, the new mutation of the Sars-CoV-2 virus from South Africa, keeps the world in suspense. In a few weeks the cases have doubled and manifested themselves around the globe and despite the number of deaths being contained, it presents itself as a new version of the virus that should not be underestimated.

To underline this is the WHO, the World Health Organization, which in its report on Omicron he warned about the danger of the variant, listing what could be the obstacles along the path of hospitalization of the infected.

Omicron variant, WHO raises the alarm

From the first information received by the WHO, which controls the development of infections from the variant around the world, what emerges is a situation under control, but still worrying. The data shows a very high transmissibility of the new Omicron mutation, with the increase in record infections in South Africa where 16,000 cases were recorded in twenty-four hours.

Soumya Swaminathan, scientist of the Organization, pointed out that it is not yet possible to compare the transmissibility index with the Delta variant. “It’s too early” they made it known, the fact is that cases “are doubling day by day”, a panorama that confirms the high contagiousness.

From the first studies carried out, a more detailed picture of the new virus is gradually outlined, with infectiousness, severity of the disease, vaccines and impact on measures which will have to be evaluated over time.

Photo source: Ansa

Omicron, contagiousness and symptoms: what to expect

The goal of the World Health Organization is to better study the new Omicron variant and then give the right directives and advice to member states. Within weeks of its sequencing, the mutation circulates in 38 countries and in all 6 WHO regions.

“It’s a ‘Fast and Furious’ situation, information comes in every day,” they said. The trend is increasing especially in South Africa, but it will take a few days to be certain. The only one at the moment is that the Delta variant is still the dominant one in the world.



From the first data, underlines the WHO, i symptoms can be “mild or severe”, therefore the Omicron variant requires preparation and attention. “Caution, but don’t panic“Is reiterated by the experts.

Omicron, the situation in South Africa

In the WHO study on the Omicron variant there are many data coming from South Africa, the country that first sequenced the Omicron mutation and subsequently raised the alarm. The rapid increase in cases in Guateng province has attracted the attention of epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists who are now studying the variant.

Christian Lindmeier, spokesperson for the Organization, stressed that still there are insufficient data on mortality linked to Omicron. At the moment at the center of the study are the numbers of infections and hospitalizations in South Africa, which have grown in recent days.

“If there are more cases, there are more hospitalizations. And if there are more hospitalizations, there are more deaths ”underlined by the WHO.



Virgil News | 04-12-2021 08:32