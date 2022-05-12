“Mild symptoms thanks to the vaccine” – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Vinci

The US billionaire has announced that he has contracted the virus: “I am following the advice of the experts by isolating myself until I am healthy again”

“I tested positive for Covid»: Thanks to the limit of 280 characters, just before midnight in Italy Bill Gates went straight to the point in announcing on Twitter of having contracted the virus for the first time. «I’m finding mild symptoms and I am following the advice of the experts – he continued – isolating myself until I am healthy again ». And in a subsequent twitter she then took the opportunity to reiterate the importance of the vaccine to her 58.8 million followers: “I am fortunate to have been vaccinated and to have received the booster doseas well as having access to analyzes and excellent medical care ».

I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care. – Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 10, 2022

Words that are not surprising, those of the founder of Microsoft. With her Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in fact, it has lavishly financed the development of vaccines – including Italian ones -, later taking the front line for their distribution even to the poorest countries in the world. Just in this regard he announced in the same thread: “The Gates Foundation is meeting in attendance today for the first time in two years“. And again: «We will continue to work with our partners and will do everything possible to guarantee that none of us will face a pandemic again“.

Precisely this theme is at the center of the latest book by the American tycoon and philanthropist: “How To Prevent the Next Pandemic”, not yet available in Italian. “If we make key investments that benefit everyone – he wrote on his official blog on the eve of the volume’s release – Covid-19 could be the last pandemic ever ». With this in mind, you proposed the creation of a group of experts, the Global Epidemic Response and Mobilization Team, which, under the auspices of the WHO, is responsible for developing the necessary initiatives to prevent further health emergencies on a global scale. However, it may still be premature to look too far. According to Gates, in fact, “There is a 5% risk” that a variant of Covid “more transmissible and more deadly” will be born of the current ones.

Finally, to remember his positions of blame towards the universe no vax, which even accused him – among other things – of deliberately unleashing the entire pandemic to profit from the sale of the vaccine doses. “No one could ever have predicted that Dr. Fauci and I would be so much protagonists in this kind of really evil theories on the creation of the pandemic and on the attempt to profit from it – he declared in February 2021 – Ma do people seriously believe these things?“.