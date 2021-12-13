milder thanks to vaccines

Fear of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads from the UK, which records the first death caused by the mutation, to the rest of the world. “There is at least one dead,” announced British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who found himself once again at the center of the war against Covid. That ‘at least’ (at least) can only worry as the news arrives that in British hospitals there are 10 hospitalized for the infection from the variant. But the death toll and the number of hospitalized people are destined to worsen day by day, “dramatically”, as Health Minister Sajid Javid recalled in the evening. Omicron was found in 20% of cases in England and 44% in London. “By tomorrow it will be the majority of cases and it is increasing more and more,” is the prediction made by Johnson.

Whether it is a matter of hours or days at most, it matters little, so we must prepare for the worst and NHS England (the English health service) has announced that it will return to its highest level of preparedness for emergencies, called ‘Level Four National Incident’, the one in force in the dark times of the pandemic. Yes, because Omicron’s growth rates are “unprecedented”, today 1,576 new cases in the last 24 hours, with the total in the Kingdom at 4,713. At the current pace, the Delta variant will soon be undermined and will no longer be dominant. As Johnson said, one must “put aside” the assessments of whether Omicron is more or less dangerous and rather “simply recognize the rate at which it accelerates through the population.” The latest general data of infections in the Kingdom see 54,661 cases of Covid and 38 deaths, a sign that at the moment, however, the system is holding up. If yesterday Prime Minister Johnson called the British to ‘battle, with a TV appeal to the nation seen by millions of people and the request to go as soon as possible to get vaccinated with the third dose, also called’ booster ‘, the answer to that call there was no doubt. Long waits, delays and technical inconveniences were reported by many users in the face of a clogging of the site dedicated by the health service to booking boosters.

While it seems to see an entire country queuing for the recall with the thousands of people waiting to receive it in front of numerous vaccination centers in London and the rest of England. The government promises that there is no shortage of ammunition in this battle, represented by one million doses a day, the ambitious goal to save the Christmas holidays and counter the “wave” of contagions arriving due to the variant. Or the “tsunami” of infections, as the Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon said, ready to introduce new restrictions after Johnson passed through England to plan B of measures and today has not ruled out the possibility of having to further tighten them too. if for now there would be no need. Passing that of the Tory leader who does not promise easy when tomorrow will be voted in the House of Commons.

In fact, if there are no obstacles to the approval of the package of measures, it is the way in which this can happen that worries BoJo. Dozens of conservative deputies, between 60 and 70 according to media estimates, are preparing for a ‘rebellion against the restrictions but also in protest at the recent scandals and missteps that have involved the premier: perhaps he will be forced to have to resort to ‘crutch of the Labor opposition for the vote in Parliament. Meanwhile, Omicron’s worldwide race continues, now present in at least 63 countries. China has identified its first case in Tianjin, 150 kilometers east of Beijing and it is a traveler who arrived from abroad on December 9, hospitalized in solitary confinement in hospital. Another first case was recorded in Pakistan, while another 15 new infections are reported in Israel, bringing the total to 67, of which 13 are not fully vaccinated. While other countries are introducing containment measures, such as Denmark, ready to reduce the time interval between the second and third dose for all over 40s to 4 and a half months. And on the other side of the Atlantic, in the State of New York is obliged to wear a mask indoors in public places with the spread of Omicron which worries there too.

