Milena Smit, the indiscreet charm of the Gothic

Wednesday 27 October 2021

New young star launched by Pedro Almodóvar’s cinema, Milena Smit tended towards the cinema with all her strength, but without being able to grab anything at first.
The big leap, in fact, took place later and only after having been a waitress, shop assistant, babysitter, receptionist and information officer in the Madrid metro.
Born and raised in the autonomous Valencian community, from a Spanish mother and a Dutch father, at the age of fifteen she launched herself into the work of a model, thanks to her beautiful and big green eyes and a not entirely negligible photogenicity. Immediately eager to be in front of the camera, once she moved to the capital, she enrolled in the Escuela de Interpretación Cristina Rota, the same one attended by Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, and attended the acting courses of Bernard Hiller, acting coach of Cameron Diaz and Leonardo DiCaprio. Despite this, after several extras in short films and music videos, nothing has moved.

