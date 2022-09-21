Entertainment

Milena Smith and Blanca Li, ambassadors of Cartier

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 28 1 minute read

      Talking about the panther is talking about the great hallmark of Cartier. Since its creation in 1914, and with a history linked to the figure of Jeanne Toussaint, this feline has become a symbol of the jewelry house, an object of desire and admiration.

      Despite maintaining the attractiveness, strength or movement of the panther inherited from Tousaint, the house has been renewing this symbol both in design and in use over the years in what has become possibly its greatest success, the Panthere collection. A wide range of impressive articulated sculptural creations that include everything from the classic and wild Cartier watch to necklaces, bracelets or rings.

      For this 2022 and with the firm intention of maintaining the vitality and freshness of the Panthère collection, the house has included new and feline pieces that on this occasion stand out for their remarkable flexibility and magnetism, they are “capable of unfolding without the need for hinges”, as Cartier rightly points out. Also, the image of the animal plays a crucial role because in each of the pieces it is possible to observe a face to face, a metaphor that represents the embrace of the body.

      cartier jewelry

      Courtesy Cartier

      We can see it both in the necklace and in the bracelet in yellow gold with octagonal spots of black lacquer or in white gold with diamond pavé and set with onyx spots. It is a curvaceous jewel that has two sculptural panther heads facing each other with eyes of emeralds or tsavorite garnets at their ends.

      cartier jewelry

      Courtesy Cartier

      A launch that has two new honorary ambassadors, the actress Milena Smit and the dancer and choreographer Blanca Li. Renowned women in different fields who stand out for their overwhelming personality and strength, hallmarks of the most emblematic collection of the house. Names that become part of a luxury family where we find Julianne Moore, Maisi WIlliams or Lily Collins.

      cartier

      Blanca Li, ambassador of Cartier

      Courtesy Cartier

      This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Emilia Clarke protests against the end of Game of Thrones

6 mins ago

After his turbulent transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo makes an announcement about his future

8 mins ago

Zoë Kravitz adds to the criticism of Will Smith: “Apparently we are attacking people on stage now”

17 mins ago

Lil Baby Apologizes To Fans After Canceling Breakout Festival Performance

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button